Carol Sondra Kodner peacefully passed away on March 30, 2023. She had moved to Boynton Beach, Florida, but was a long-time resident of Grover’s Mill, NJ. She moved there in 1967 with her husband, Justin, and four children, Dave, Mick, Ruth and Judi.

Carol worked as a registrar at Stuart Country Day School for more than 25 years and was a member of book and knitting clubs and a volunteer usher at McCarter Theater for many years. She supported the Princeton Folk Music Society coordinating Sings, setting up for concerts, coordinating t-shirt sales and artist merchandise sales, and countless other things.

She enjoyed sewing, cooking and going to flea markets and garage sales.

Above all, Carol was a loving, attentive wife and mother with countless skills and talents that came with managing a complicated household. She held her friends and family close and ensured her children were thoughtful, compassionate and fully prepared to take on the world in adulthood.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Justin; sister Barb; children Dave, Mick, Ruth, Judi and their spouses Dawn, Luke and Mike; three grandchildren Kelly, Kyle and Seth; exchange students Hanne and Cesare (whom she also thought of as family); and countless friends and family who all will miss her dearly.

Carol generously supported her community, donating to all sorts of charities, so in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Homefront NJ, the Princeton Folk Music Society, McCarter Theater, the Alzheimer’s Association, or your favorite charity.