The fifth annual wellness fair is set for May 12

BoroSafe, Hillsborough’s community collaborative dedicated to mental health awareness and suicide prevention, will sponsor its fifth annual Hope for Tomorrow Mental Health & Wellness Fair on Friday, May 12.

The event will take place outdoors from 5-7 p.m. on the grounds of the Municipal Complex, 379 S. Branch Road, but will move indoors if inclement weather is expected.

“BoroSafe’s mission is to provide access to mental health resources, emotional well-being best practices, and suicide prevention resources across the entire Hillsborough community,” Minda Maggio, co-chair for BoroSafe, said. “Our Hope for Tomorrow event literally brings our mission to life.”

BoroSafe identifies six dimensions of mental health and wellness, including Spiritual, Intellectual, Physical, Emotional, Social, and Occupational, and the fair will showcase resources from a variety of local organizations representing each of these dimensions.

The event organizers are delighted with the outpouring of organizations that plan to participate in the event. The fair will feature music, games, crafts, and plenty of free giveaways. There will be activities for youth of all ages as well as adults.

Mayor Shawn Lipani thanked all the volunteers and community organizations that have “worked tirelessly” to continue to raise mental health awareness facing the community.

The Hope for Tomorrow event is also supported by Hillsborough Township, which has been designated a Stigma-Free Community since the fall of 2020. Hope for Tomorrow is also supported by the Hillsborough Board of Education and the Hillsborough Education Association.

BoroSafe is sponsoring Hope for Tomorrow at this time of year because May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

“What could be more uplifting than celebrating spring, being outdoors, sharing ideas, building community, and discovering all the resources available to help us take care of ourselves and one another?” said Anna Mahler, one of the event organizers.

For more information, contact Mahler at amahler@htps.us.