A goal of planting one million trees

WeLoveU Foundation, in partnership with Amazon, will lead a tree-planting, park beautification May 7

The International WeLoveU Foundation is bringing back childhood memories with its latest campaign, Mom’s Garden Project, an environmental initiative aimed at planting one million trees by 2026.

“Mom’s garden project is reminiscent of childhood memories of helping your mom in the garden when it was time for her to prepare the garden for the season,” said Jessica LoGreco, an even representative from WeLoveU. “We want to bring back that concept to plant trees to care for our mother Earth.”

The foundation, in partnership with Amazon will lead a tree-planting and park beautification activity at Flagtown Park from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 7 in Hillsborough.

Over 150-200 volunteers will be participating in the event, which includes planting trees,

cleaning up litter, painting a playground, installing benches, and mulching the ground.

Special guests, State Sen. Andrew Zwicker (D-16) and Assemblyman Roy Freiman (D-16), will also be in attendance.

The Mom’s Garden Project encourages community involvement and seeks to inspire people to take responsibility for the environment.

The WeLoveU Foundation has already planted hundreds of thousands of trees around the world over the past two decades. However, the Mom’s Garden Project marks the foundation’s latest campaign in the U.S. that hopes to plant 155,000 trees by the end of this year, the equivalent of reducing 50,000 pounds of carbon dioxide.

The event in Flagtown Park aligns with WeLoveU’s mission of working with others to positively impact the environment.

“We don’t just like holding events just for ourselves and for our own volunteers, we like to expand that reach,” LoGreco said. “Working with partners like Amazon, and having government officials in attendance really embodies our mission of working with everybody.

“We believe that we can’t get very far just by ourselves, but when you do things together with other people you can really make an impact.”

The tree-planting and park beautification event in Flagtown Park is just one example of how communities can work together to make a positive impact on the environment. With the support of partners like Amazon and the WeLoveU Foundation, initiatives like the Mom’s Garden Project can help to plant the seeds for a greener future.

For more information on the Mom’s Garden Project and the WeLoveU Foundation, visit

weloveuusa.org.