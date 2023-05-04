Common calendar, Packet papers, May 4

Burlington, Mercer, and Somerset counties

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Spring is here! April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross is celebrating the millions of people who volunteer to give blood, platelets and plasma throughout the year. This month, the Red Cross and Peanuts are joining forces as a reminder that it’s cool to be kind and help save lives.

Don’t wait until there’s a crisis to give – donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

American Red Cross Llura Gund Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey

707 Alexander Road, Suite 101, Princeton Township

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 12:30-7:15 p.m.

Thursday: 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Nutrition

The Mercer County Nutrition Program for Older Adults has in-person lunches at nine of its locations.

The Nutrition Program for Older Adults provides a daily nutritionally balanced meal Monday through Friday, except for county and/or municipal holidays.

All meals meet the required one-third of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) daily referenced intake of nutrients for an individual 60 years or older.

Meals are available to Mercer County residents age 60 or older and their spouses (regardless of age), any county resident with a disability whose primary caregiver is a program participant, anyone volunteering in the program, and the personal care aides of program participants when they accompany a participant to the site where the meals are provided.

In-person services will be hosted at: Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center and Sam Naples Community Center in Trenton, Lawrence Township Senior Center, Princeton Café for Older Adults, John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center in Hamilton, Hamilton Senior Center, Hopewell Valley Senior Center, Hollowbrook Community Center in Ewing, and Robbinsville Senior Center.

Most meal services begin at 11:30 a.m., although times may vary by location, so call 609-989-6650 or inquire at a local site.

No payment is required for a meal; however, there is a suggested donation of $1 for each meal provided.

Reservations are required; call 609-989-6650 to reserve a spot.

Monthly menus can be found on the Nutrition Program for Older Adults web page.

If transportation is a barrier to participating in the congregate meals, Mercer County TRADE may be able to help; call 609-530-1971 or email trade@mercercounty.org. Some of the sites also may have transportation options for its participants.

There may be home-delivered options.

For more information, call 609-989-6650 or email adrc@mercercounty.org.

Girls on the Run of Central New Jersey

The season of Girls on the Run of Central New Jersey (GOTRCNJ) will culminate in June with celebratory 5K runs in Somerset and Monmouth counties. The 5K events are presented by the Waldele Family Foundation. Headquartered in Sterling, the Waldele Family Foundation has generously committed to supporting GOTRCNJ for 18 years.

The 5K races will take place on Sunday, June 4 at Fair Haven Fields in Fair Haven, and Sunday June 11 in Downtown Somerville. Race registration and volunteer opportunities can be found at www.gotrcnj.org/5k-fairhaven and www.gotrcnj.org/5k-somerville.

The races are open to the public and all ages are welcome.

Take-Home rapid COVID-19 test kits

Take-home rapid COVID-19 test kits are available at all Mercer County Library System branches. Mercer County residents may request up to three kits at a time. The kits are Lucira brand over-the-counter rapid molecular nasal swab test comparable to a PCR test.

Through May 16

Burlington County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Senior Citizens Police Academy on Tuesdays from April 11 through May 16 from 1-3 p.m. at the Bordentown Senior Citizen Club, 3 Municipal Drive, Bordentown. Call 609-265-5785 to register.

Friday to Sunday, June 9-11

The American Repertory Ballet (ARB) will close its season at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, June 9-11, with PREMIERE3 featuring the company premiere and revival of Arthur Mitchell’s invigorating Holberg Suite set to the music of Edvard Grieg, as well as highly anticipated world premieres by Amy Seiwert and Ethan Stiefel.

For more information, contact Dan Bauer at dbauer@arballet.org or 609-921-7758.

Bordentown

Wednesdays

The Bordentown Township Police Department offers Straight to Treatment on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Insurance is not necessary to receive assistance. Neither is residency in Burlington County. No appointment is needed.

For more information visit www.straighttotreatment.com or email treatment@co.burlington.nj.us.

Saturday, May 6

Bordentown City to hold its second Porchfest from noon to 5 p.m. May 6. There are 20 featured porches with musicians of all genres, jazz to punk, folk to rock, playing free mini-concerts throughout the city. For more information visit BtownPorchFest.org. Rain date is May 7.

Bordentown Township Shredder Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, May 6 at the township’s Public Works garage.

Sunday, May 7

D&R Greenway Land Trust is pleased to announce local conservation advocate, Johan Firmenich, president and co-founder, Nature360 Inc. as recipient of the land trust’s 2023 Donald B. Jones Conservation Award. The award ceremony will take place at the annual Greenway Gala on Sunday, May 7 from 4-6 p.m. at the new Discovery Center at Point Breeze, 101 Park Street in Bordentown.

Preservation of the former estate of Joseph Napoleon Bonaparte, exiled King of Spain and older brother of Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte of France, by the State of New Jersey, City of Bordentown and D&R Greenway in 2020, was heralded in the New York Times, the Times of London and the Spanish News Service. Following two years of renovations by D&R Greenway, the land trust is opening the former Gardener’s House, the only remaining structure from the Bonaparte era, for the first time at the Gala May 7.

Guests will be treated to stories of the Crown Jewels, archaeological displays and a ca. 1819 painting of Joseph Bonaparte in its original frame that has never before been seen in public.

Saturday, May 20

The 44th Bordentown Street Fair will be held on Farnsworth Avenue in Historic Bordentown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 20. Rain date is May 21. There will be shopping, food, entertainment, and family fun.

Monday, May 29

Bordentown City to hold its ninth annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. at Bordentown Cemetery, 210 Crosswicks St.

Cranbury

May at Gourgaud Gallery

The Gourgaud Gallery will host a photography exhibit by the Cranbury digital Camera Club (CdCC) during the month of May.

The show will be on exhibit through Thursday, May 31.

The gallery is located in Town Hall in Cranbury 23 A North Main Street and is free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Gallery in Town Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, The Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that supports arts in the community. Checks made out to the artist, or cash are accepted as payment. For more information visit https://www.cranburytownship.org/about/pages/gourgaud-gallery and visit https://www.cranburyartscouncil.org.

Saturday, May 6

Cranbury’s annual townwide garage sale will be held May 6. Begins at 9 a.m.

Sunday, May 7

Tour de Cranbury 2023 will take place at 8 a.m. May 7. Come support Troop 52B Life Scout Tyler Cenci’s Eagle Project. The tour is a 10-mile route that takes riders through the village and farms of historic Cranbury. There will be three different rides – the tour, the all skills level and the trikes ride. For more information visit https://tourdecranbury.com.

At 11 a.m., ride your bikes and bring your picnic baskets to the Historic 1713 Cottage in Millstone Park, 86 Old Trenton Road, Cranbury, for a spring picnic and activity-filled Colonial Fair with colonial crafts, demonstrations, games, music, food trucks and historical reenactors. For more information visit www.discovercranbury.com.

East Windsor

Sunday, May 7

John Bianculli Trio with Daniel Mayer on bass and Tom Baker on drums will perform Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7 at the Americana Kitchen and Bar in East Windsor, 359 U.S. Highway 130.

Child Passenger Safety Car Seat Inspections

To promote child passenger safety, Mayor Janice S. Mironov, Members of Council and the Police Department will be hosting free Child Passenger Safety Seat Inspections for East Windsor Township residents, underwritten by a New JerseyHighway Traffic Safety Division grant. Participants will have their child car seats inspected to ensure proper installation and will receive educational materials on how to properly and safely restrain children passengers.

The program will be held on several dates at the following locations:

Wednesday, May 11 – 3-7 p.m. at the East Windsor Township police/court building, 80 One Mile Road.

Thursday, June 8 – 3-7 p.m. – at the East Windsor Township police/court building, 80 One Mile Road.

Monday, July 10 – 3-7 p.m. – at the East Windsor Township police/court building, 80 One Mile Road.

Tuesday, Aug. 1 – 6-9 p.m. – at the East Windsor PAL complex, 30 Airport Road (National Night Out).

Friday, Sept. 22 – 3-7 p.m. – at the East Windsor Township police/court building, 80 One Mile Road.

Hillsborough

Friday and Saturday, May 5-6

The Hillsborough High School Theatre Company is proud to perform their spring play Thank You for Flushing My Head in the Toilet and Other Rarely Used Expressions by Jonathan Dorf, on Friday May 5th and Saturday May 6th, at 7 p.m. at Hillsborough High School, 466 Raider Blvd. Doors open at 6:30.

There will be a talk back after both shows with the cast, crew, and special guests to discuss anti-bullying in our community.

This show has content that may be sensitive to some viewers, and is intended for a mature audience. For a full list of content warnings, please visit hill.booktix.com.

For more information, go to sites.google.com/htps.us/hhstheatrecompany or follow us on social media @hillsboroughhstheatre on Instagram and HHS Theatre on Facebook.

Saturday, May 6

Hillsborough has two opportunities to help keep the township beautiful. Both of these events are a fun way to get out, meet fellow residents, and learn more about our programs. Taking place this Saturday, May 6th, residents can either assist the Hillsborough-Millstone Municipal Alliance in the Adopt-a-Highway program by cleaning up a section of Route 206. Residents participating in this event must be over the age of 16, watch a brief training video, and complete a waiver.

The second option on May 6 is to assist members of the community in beautifying a (yet to be determined) park area. Residents of all ages are welcome and also must complete a waiver to participate.

Visit https://www.hillsborough-nj.org for more information.

Friday, May 12

BoroSafe, Hillsborough’s community collaborative dedicated to mental health awareness and suicide prevention, will sponsor the fifth annual Hope for Tomorrow Mental Health & Wellness Fair from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 12. The event will take place outdoors on the grounds of the Municipal Complex, 379 S. Branch Road, but will move indoors if inclement weather is expected.

Saturday, May 27

For the past 17 years, the Hillsborough community has come together to honor the service and sacrifice of all veterans during the annual Salute to Veterans Breakfast, Memorial Day Parade, and Garden of Honor Commemoration Program.

Salute to Military Service breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. May 27. The parade begins at 10:00 a.m. and, as in years past, will be led by Hillsborough Township’s Military Service Personnel. The Garden of Honor ceremony will immediately follow the parade. The breakfast will take place rain or shine. However, the parade and Garden of Honor Ceremonies will not take place in the event of inclement weather.

Monday, June 19

The Vince Lipani Memorial Golf Outing will be held at the Royce Brook Golf Club, 201 Hamilton Road, Hillsborough, beginning with an 11 a.m. registration, 1 p.m. shot gun start, followed by a 6 p.m. dinner.

Proceeds from the golf outing will be used by the Rotary Club of Hillsborough Foundation to support the Club’s charitable work, including an annual scholarship, named in Mr. Lipani’s honor.

Registration and additional information can be obtained at www.birdease.com/LipaniMemorialGolf23. For other questions, please contact Tod Mershon at 908-295-1368 or jetphan73@aol.com

Hopewell

The Sourland Conservancy – all year round – is thankful for every single member, volunteer, partner, and supporter for everything they do to save the Sourland Region’s important history and ecology.

Sourland Conservancy is at 83 Princeton Avenue, Suite 1A, Hopewell.

If you have planted any native plants and trees at your home or business, please email the Conservancy to let them know. They would like to highlight the efforts of private citizens in planting native to help connect green spaces and provide habitat for native and migratory species. For more information, visit their website www.sourland.org or email info@sourland.org.

Diabetes Education at Capital Health

Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell, One Capital Way, Pennington, will hold four evening sessions from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The dates are June 6, 13, 20, 27; Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26; and Nov. 7, 14, 21, and 28.

For more information call 609-537-7081.

Saturdays at Howell Living History Farm

The farm is located at 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell Township and is a facility of the Mercer County Park Commission. For more information on the events listed call 609-737-3299 or email info@howellfarm.org.

May 6 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Sheep Shearing and Herding Sheep Pin

May 13 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Hog Slopping and Weighing Homemade Soap

May 20 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Corn Planting: Corn Mosaic Sunflower

May 27 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Haying: Straw Star

Saturday, May 6

Rutgers Master Gardeners of Mercer County’s annual Spring Plant Expo and Garden Market, one of the most celebrated events of the year, will be held Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer Educational Gardens, 431A Federal City Road, Hopewell Township, on the grounds of Mercer County Stables. The event is held rain or shine! Parking is on site and free. For more information contact Meredith Melendez (609) 989 6830 or email melendez@njaes.rutgers.edu.

Through Sunday, May 7

Gallery 14 Fine Art Photography will present a shared exhibit by: Martin Schwartz “Some Old Some New” and Joel Blum “Italian Light.”

The exhibit opened on April 15 and runs through May 7 at the gallery, 14 Mercer St.

Hopewell.

Gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. For more information visit www.gallery14.org and/or set up an appointment through galleryfourteen@yahoo.com.

Sundays through June 18

Hopewell Parks and Recreation will hold a Track and Field program that will focus on running, jumping and throwing. The program runs on Sundays through June 18 at Woolsey Park. There are three categories: Squirts for ages 3-5 from 3-3:50 p.m., senior squirts for ages 5-7 from 2-2:50 p.m. and foundations for ages 7-9 from 1-1:50 p.m.

For more information visit www.hopewelltwp.org/recreation or call 609-737-3753.

Lawrence Township

Thursday, May 11

Mercer County Library Lawrence Headquarters Branch, 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville, will celebrate Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month. Listen to Ukulads and Ukuladies Band of New Jersey play traditional songs and enjoy the performance of the Tehani Mid-East and Polynesian Dance troupe. Registration appreciated.

For more information contact 609-883-8292.

Montgomery

Saturday, May 6

After a multi-year hiatus, the Van Harlingen Historical Society is proud to once again present May in Montgomery.

On May 6, the society is offering a morning session – 10 a.m. to noon or afternoon 1:30-3:30 p.m. bus tour/ field trip led by Sean Kinney, post-doctoral research scholar at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory.

The two-hour tour will include several chances to see geological formations up-close and personal. Rain date is May 7. Tickets are $40. A tasty box lunch is included. This is a good time to check out the Gulick House, too, and see the displays.

For any questions or would like to reserve your tickets, please contact Candy at library@vanharlingen.org or you may purchase tickets online.

Princeton

Happenings at McCarter Theater

McCarter Theatre Center is located at 91 University Place, Princeton. For more information about events listed visit www.mccarter.org.

McCarter Theater Summer Camp will offer students from ages 5 to 15, the chance to immerse themselves in a creative process. Online registration began Feb. 17.

Camp runs Monday through Friday in five sessions. Session 1 runs from June 19-23, Session 2 runs from June 26 to July 7, Session 3 runs from July 10-21, Session 4 runs from July 24 to Aug. 4, and Session 4 runs from Aug. 7-11. For more information visit Summer Camp 2023 | McCarter Theatre Center

May at Morven

There is a lot of exciting programming happening at Morven Museum & Garden this May. The museum is at 55 Stockton St. Princeton and is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gardens are open daily until dusk.

The first exhibition of its kind, Striking Beauty features over 50 tall case clocks, representing almost as many different clockmakers, from both private and public collections. These freestanding pendulum clocks are as functional as they are beautiful with faces made of intricate brass work or painted designs of objects like ships, suns and moons. Internally, their complicated workings are mechanical masterpieces.

Some even chime with contemporaneous melodies. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 18, 2024.

May 21 – 2 p.m. – Morven Moves Outdoor Dance Performance. This performance will take place outside in Morven’s gardens (weather permitting). In the event of rain, the program will move inside to the Stockton Education Center Gathering space.

May 22-24 – Three Day Plein Air Painting Workshop with the Arts Council of Princeton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 24 – 6:30 p.m. – The Costs of Luxury: Mahogany and Tall Case Clocks in Early America.

Lewis Center for the Arts

May 5 and 6 – 7:30 p.m. – Hamlet by William Shakespeare, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Theater at Drapkin Studio at Lewis Arts complex on the Princeton University campus.

May at Princeton Resource Center

Princeton Senior Resource Center offers programs in-person, hybrid or virtual. Visit princetonsenior.org. The center will hold its spring fundraiser event with Keith Spencer Trio in Concert at 7 p.m. April 30, 1025 Bunn Drive, Princeton. A dessert reception will follow the concert. For more information visit princetonsenior.link/2023-SpringFundraiser

Through May 6

The Arts Council of Princeton presents Inspired by Optimism by C.a Shofed and Jane Zamost from April 8 to May 6. The show opens from 3-5 p.m. April 8 at the Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

Friday, May 5

Princeton Health Fair will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the Princeton Shopping Center Courtyard, 301 N. Harrison St.

The family-friendly event is open to everyone. Local health and wellness professionals will be on hand to talk about healthy eating and exercise, manage stress and improve one’s overall well-being.

Saturday, May 6

Experience the Sound of Princeton Pro Musica at 4 p.m. May 6 in the magnificent Princeton University Chapel on the campus of Princeton University.

Princeton Pro Musica will present a program of sumptuous choral music by American composers Morten Lauridsen and Shawn Kirchner. The program will also feature Eric Plutz playing the Organ Suite No. 1 by American composer Florence Price.

Tickets for the concert may be purchased online at www.princetonpromusica.org, or by calling the office at (609) 683-5122.

The Latin American Legal Defense and Education Fund (LALDEF) will sponsor “When Compassion Defeated Cruelty,” the story of how Martha’s Vineyard opened its arms to warmly welcome a planeload of Venezuelan immigrants from 1-3 p.m. May 6 at Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau St., Princeton.

Program will include speakers from the Vineyard as well as local and regional immigration authorities, who will lead a discussion/Q&A on policy. For more information contact info@laldef.org.

Join author Clifford Zink for a walking tour of Princeton University’s beautiful eating clubs from 10 a.m. to noon May 6. The tour starts at Colonial Club, 40 Prospect Ave. For tickets visit https://bit.ly/41NSbkD.

Princeton Symphony Orchestra 2022-23 season

Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) 2022-23 season is open. Upcoming dates include:

May 13, 14 – Harold in Italy – Showtimes are 8 p.m. May 13, 4 p.m. May 14.

The PSO’s 2023 Princeton Festival – June 9-25 – will include an opera, orchestral concerts, chamber music, Broadway tunes, a Baroque performance, and much more.

Saturday, May 13

Voices Chorale NJ (VCNJ) will present Fields of Gold: Songs in the Key of Hope at 4 p.m. May 13 at Trinity Church, 33 Mercer St., Princeton.

Fields of Gold: Songs in the Key of Hope brings songs of love, romance, and the promise of spring to audiences in the Princeton area. The program features music from a range of modern composers, including arrangements of songs by Sting, Dolly Parton, and Carly Simon. In this concert, VCNJ also concludes their rendition of Folk Songs of the Four Seasons by Ralph Vaughn Williams with the spring and summer sections of the work.

Tickets and information are available at https://www.voiceschoralenj.org

Friday, May 19

The Princeton Folk Music Society presents a joint concert with Mara Levine and Gathering Time at 8 p.m. May 19 at Christ Congregation Church, 50 Walnut Lane. For more information, tickets, and link to live-stream at princetonfolk.org

Saturday, May 20

Princeton University Concerts (PUC) welcomes The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS) back to Princeton for the final family program of the 2022-23 season — CMS Kids: Exploring Dvořák,” curated for kids ages 3-6 and their families. Performances will take place on Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the Lee Rehearsal Room at the Lewis Arts Complex.

Tickets are available at puc.princeton.edu, or by phone at 609-258-9220 (Mon-Fri, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Princeton Public Library

Princeton Public Library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.

May 23 – 7-8 p.m. – Amplifying Asian American and Pacific Islander History.

May 30 – 6-8:30 p.m. – Film and Q&A: “Who Killed Vincent Chin?” with filmmaker Christine Choy.

West Windsor

Friday to Sunday, May 5-7

Yardley Players is pleased to celebrate the golden age of the American musical at Kelsey Theatre with the comedic masterpiece Hello, Dolly! The show runs weekends from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, May 7 with matinee and evening performances. Tickets are on sale at www.KelseyTheatre.org

Performance Dates:

Friday, May 5 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 – 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 – 2 p.m.

The Kelsey Theatre is located at 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

West Windsor Arts

West Windsor Arts Council, located at 952 Alexander Road, West Windsor, is hosting a number of events.

Registration for Summer Arts Camps – June 26-Sept. 1

For more information, call (609) 716-1931 or visit westwindsorarts.org.

Continuing events

Hopewell Township officials remind residents about annual pet licenses, which are required by the state for all dogs and cats. A proof of rabies vaccination is required for the license to be issued.

The township’s pet licensing fees are $22.20 for spayed or neutered dog, and $21 for spayed/neutered cats. If an animal is not spayed or neutered, the fee is $3 more. Pet owners received a notice back in October, with a deadline for payment at the end of January.

The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department will perform safety seat inspections every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m.

No appointment required.

The service is offered free of charge to improve child safety.

A typical inspection takes about 20 minutes.

Inspections are performed at the Burlington County Administration Building, 49 Rancocas Road, Mount Holly. Residents can call 609-265-3788 when they arrive and ask for the on-duty child safety seat technician.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers who are willing to make a difference with individuals who are experiencing the challenge of end-of-life.

Dove Hospice Services is looking for individuals who can dedicate a small amount of time each month to provide companionship-friendly visits, life review, play cards, sewing, knitting or craft projects, music enrichment, pet therapy and office or administrative assistance, according to a press release.

Dove Hospice Services is expanding its “We Honor Veterans” program and is seeking motivated veterans who are interested in providing compassion, support and outreach to fellow veterans and their families.

Visits can be made to individuals living in facilities or private homes. Ongoing training is provided. Volunteers must be 18 or older and a COVID vaccine is required. For additional information, contact Michelle Rutigliano at 732-405-3035.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Somerset, Hunterdon, and Warren Counties (CASA SHaW), which is dedicated to foster children in the region, is seeking applications from individuals in the community to serve on the CASA SHaW Board of Trustees.

Individuals who are interested in applying to become a member of the CASA SHaW Board of Trustees should send their resumes and credentials to CASA SHaW at info@casashaw.org.

CASA SHaW is part of a statewide network of community-based, non-profit programs that recruit, screen, train and supervise volunteers to “Speak Up for a Child” removed from home due to abuse or neglect. CASA is the only program in New Jersey that uses trained volunteers to work one-on-one with children, ensuring that each one gets the services needed and achieves permanency in a safe, nurturing home.

For more information, visit www.casaofnj.org.

Hillsborough Township’s Senior Chapters A and B each provide an experience for seniors looking to get out, mingle and experience new things. Trips, theaters, entertainment, card games, speakers, hobbies, talent shows, restaurants, history, and health screenings are some of the activities.

The first and second Thursdays of each month are designated for regular meetings at the municipal building for Chapter A and Chapter B, respectively.

Any Hillsborough senior age 60 or over who is interested in learning more can contact the Social Services Department at 908-369-3880.

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

Volunteers are needed to help end domestic violence in Burlington County.

The Domestic Violence Response Team consists of volunteers who work with Providence House, domestic violence services and police departments to help people who experience domestic violence by empowering and advocating for survivors.

Must be 18 years of age or older, a resident or employee of Burlington County, have a valid New Jersey driver’s license and access to transportation, and no criminal history.

For more information, call 856-904-4344 or email abaum@cctrenton.org

East Windsor residents can volunteer for appointment to various township boards and committees, including the Clean Communities Advisory Committee, Commission on Aging, East Windsor Municipal Alliance for the Prevention of Substance Abuse, Economic Development Committee, Environmental Commission, Health Advisory Board, Local Assistance Board, Planning Board, Recreation Commission, and Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The mayor and council will make appointments at the January reorganization meeting, as well as throughout the year as opportunities arise.

Residents interested in volunteering can obtain an application form from the Municipal Clerk or from the township website or send a letter of interest and a resume or information about their background to: Mayor Janice S. Mironov and Council Members, East Windsor Township Municipal Building, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520; or fax to 609-443-8303.

For an application form or further information, call 609-443-4000, ext. 238.

The U.S. State Department is experiencing longer than usual delays in the processing times of passports.

For those looking to travel and needing to renew their passports, it is advised to begin this process immediately. The current wait times for passport services is 10 weeks for expedited services and up to 14 weeks from the time of submission for a regular application. This delay is likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information regarding passports, visit the Mercer County Clerk’s website at www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk-/office-services/passports or call the clerk’s passport office at 609-989-6473; for Spanish, call 609-989-6131 or 609-989-6122.

Appointments at the Mercer County Connection, located at 957 Route 33, Hamilton, are available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment at the Mercer County Connection, call 609-890-9800.

All customers must have applications filled out, money orders and checks along with documentation and copies prior to appointment. Delays in appointment availability may be experienced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercer County’s Swift911 system notifies the public in the event of an emergency or for sharing important information via phone, text or email.

All calls will have the caller ID of “Mercer County Alert.”

Personal information will not be provided to any outside agencies or companies.

To sign up, visit www.mercercounty.org/departments/emergency-management-public-safety/mercer-county-emergency-notification-system

For assistance with registration, email OEM@mercercounty.org

Mercer County posts regarding emergency closures are available at www.cancellations.com/ and www.fox29.com/closings

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

The Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences is turning into a wedding venue.

Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz will begin performing weddings every Wednesday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. by appointment only, in the historic and picturesque Lyceum building on High Street in Mount Holly.

Burlington County couples interested in being married can make appointments online at http://co.burlington.nj.us/611/Marriage-Services.

There is no fee for the service, but couples must obtain a marriage license from the municipality where either the bride or groom resides or from Mount Holly, where the Lyceum is located. Obtaining a license typically takes 72 hours.

For more information, call the Clerk’s Office at 609-265-5142.

Bentley Community Services, a designated 501 (c) 3 charitable organization, has been helping working families in financial crisis regain self-sufficiency by providing a full range of grocery provisions and more each week, offsetting grocery bills.

Bentley creates access to healthy foods, facilitating healthy diets and nutrition for these families. The crucial monies that families save are applied toward their mortgages, rent, monthly bills and expenses, debt, medical bills and more as these families work toward financial stability and security.

Bentley also offers educational and informational workshops throughout the year facilitated by professionals.

Bentley Community Services is located at 4064 Route 1 north, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, but helps families in communities from the entire central New Jersey region, including Mercer, Middlesex, Hunterdon, Somerset and Monmouth counties.

For more information, call 908-227-0684 or visit www.bentleycommunityservices.org

Donations of perishable, non-perishable foods and toiletries are accepted throughout the year.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

The Mercer County Solidarity Network (MCSN) is a new mutual aid group designed to connect people in need throughout Mercer County with people who can help meet those needs.

The group is looking for individuals, families and businesses who would like to donate their time, resources or goods/services with people who have been affected by the pandemic and who request support. There is no minimum obligation – donors can specify whatever they feel they can provide and the group will match donors with individuals who have expressed a related need.

To sign up as a donor, visit www.mercersolidarity.org/ or email MercerCountyPOL@gmail.com.

