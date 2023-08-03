West Windsor woman found murdered in home

Last reporter murder in West Windsor Township was in 2006

A 71-year-old West Windsor Township woman was found dead in her home on Galston Drive by neighbors after neighbors went to her home to check on her well-being Aug. 2, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The neighbors noticed signs of a break-in to the Elaine Murray’s house and called police shortly after 8 p.m. Murray lives alone, police said.

Police entered the house and found Murray lying on the floor of a second-floor bedroom. She appeared to have visible signs of injuries to her face, neck and head, police said. The cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Murray’s death is under investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the West Windsor Police Department.

The last reported murder in West Windsor Township occurred in 2006, according to the statistics compiled by the New Jersey State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Jacob Schor at 609-989-6406 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at 609-256-0997.

Information also can be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.