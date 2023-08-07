Annual Sourland Mountain Festival a success

On behalf of the staff, board, and members of the Sourland Conservancy, I would like to sincerely thank our Sourland Mountain Festival guests, volunteers, performers, vendors, and community partners who helped make this year’s event so successful. I would also like to thank our gracious host, Unionville Vineyards, for welcoming us all!

It’s been a hot, dry summer on the Mountain and we’ve all been praying for rain. On Saturday, July 15, our prayers were answered! Between (and during) downpours, intrepid Mountain Fest fans danced and splashed and celebrated! Please visit our website to enjoy photos of beaming faces and a glorious rainbow embracing the audience.

Proceeds from this event will support the Sourland Conservancy’s education, advocacy, and stewardship efforts. So far this year, our staff and volunteers have created and hosted educational seminars, webinars, hikes, and educational videos.

Over the past three years, Sourland Conservancy and partner staff and volunteers have removed invasive plants, and planted and protected over 29,000 native trees in public parks and preserves in the region. We’ve also worked with numerous homeowners to provide critical habitat and connect green spaces, allowing wildlife room to roam and keep their populations healthy.

Since 2019, the 90-square mile Sourland Mountain region has lost approximately one million trees due to an invasive insect, so we have a lot more work to do. Please invite a friend and join us at the Sourland Spectacular hosted by the Watershed Institute on September 9th. To learn more, register, or sponsor a participant, please visit www.sourlandspectacular.com.

Laurie Cleveland

Executive Director