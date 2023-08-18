East Windsor Police blotter

HomeWindsor Hights HeraldEast Windsor Police blotter

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
A 26-year-old New Egypt woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly attempting to leave Target without paying for $689.63 worth of merchandise at 9:21 p.m. Aug. 10. She was arrested and charged on a complaint summons.

A 46-year-old Fairless Hills, Pa., man was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a police officer stopped to investigate a vehicle that was parked with its headlights off on Chagall Court at 2:15 a.m. Aug. 8. The man was allegedly found to have suspected Xanax pills and drug paraphernalia in his possession. He was processed and released.

A 29-year-old South Ozone Park, N.Y. resident was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving and traveling the wrong way on a one-way street after his vehicle was observed facing the opposite direction of traffic on Route 33 at 2:56 a.m. Aug. 2. The driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. The driver was processed and released.

A 32-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane and having an unregistered vehicle after a police officer observed the driver weaving on Route 33 at 12:59 a.m. July 31. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

