Hopewell Township Police blotter

A Lambertville man was charged with driving under the influence after police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at the Wells Fargo Bank on Washington-Crossing-Pennington Road Aug. 7. The driver appeared to be impaired and was charged after allegedly failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A victim told police that he was assaulted by an unknown person during a pickup soccer game at the Twin Pines athletic field on Pennington-Lawrenceville Road Aug. 4. The suspect reportedly kicked and grabbed the victim before leaving the scene in a white work truck.

A Hamilton Township man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking 18 packages of laundry detergent without paying for them from the Stop & Shop grocery store on Denow Road Aug. 4.

A Stihl chainsaw was stolen from a shed at a Hopewell-Princeton Road home. The shed was locked. The theft was reported Aug. 3.

A thief hacked a Denow Road resident’s Amazon account and purchased a $100 Amazon gift card that was sent to an email address. The victim, who reported the incident Aug. 3, suffered a $100 monetary loss.

A victim reported Aug. 2 that he received an email about his Discover credit card and that a purchase for $102 was made at a Home Depot store in Brooklyn, N.Y. He also received notification that there was an attempt to open another credit card, using his personal information. All accounts were closed and there was no monetary loss.

A victim told police that someone transferred $35,000 from their PNC Bank account. The transfer was halted and the victim did not suffer monetary loss in the incident, which was reported Aug. 2.