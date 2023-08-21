Rita Harriet Rothman, 79, formerly of East Windsor, New Jersey died Sunday, August 13th at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Arkansas. She was born on March 19, 1944 in Brooklyn, New York to Sarah (Callaster) and Reuben Goldberg.

Rita enjoyed reading and was always seen with a book in her hand. She also enjoyed trivia, music, and movies, especially Star Trek and James Bond. She was a fantastic cook, who made the best brisket, and loved playing scrabble. She also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and playing her favorite penny slot machines. It was time with her family, however, that Rita cherished the most.

Rita grew up in Brooklyn, NY but lived the majority of her adult life in Twin Rivers, within East Windsor, NJ, where she raised her family. She also took great pride in her work, retiring as a chemical technician in the Specialty Polymer division of National Starch and Chemical Company in Bridgewater, NJ. Post retirement, she was active in the East Windsor Senior Citizen Center, and enjoyed calling bingo.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Rita is survived by one daughter, Debra Rothman of Mesa, Arizona; one son, Richard Rothman and his husband Kevin Gehring of Bentonville, Arkansas; one grandson, Jonathan Rothman-Levesque of Kingsland, Georgia; one great-grandson, Daxton Rothman-Levesque, extended family and many loving friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Village on the Park in Bentonville, AR and Apple Creek Health and Rehab, in Centerton, AR, for the care they provided Rita over the last 15-months.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home of Bentonville.

