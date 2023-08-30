Cranbury School rebid ‘Full STEAM ahead’ projects

A second round of bids are expected in mid-September for referendum projects that are expected to improve and add to Cranbury School facilities.

Bids from contractors are due and opening on Sept. 15 for facility improvements that include the renovation of the existing gym and auditorium space into a Center for Arts Education.

In addition, projects include upgrades to a couple middle school science lab stations and classrooms; the update of the school’s kitchen with new appliances and more space; and a multi-media academic commons.

Further, improvements for a main office, the creation of a new nurse’s suite with increased space, and the construction of a greenhouse and outside area for eating, which would be next to the cafeteria, are on the horizon.

The Cranbury Township Board of Education (BOE) rejected the first round of construction bids for Cranbury School’s Full Steam Ahead referendum projects because they all exceeded $21 million at a special meeting on May 26.

Cranbury voters had approved a $18.46 million referendum to fund the improvements at the school.

In April, the school held an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the new auxiliary gym. The construction of the gym was the start of the school’s planned facility projects but was not part of the approved referendum.

Construction was completed in January and had been funded through the school district capital reserve fund.