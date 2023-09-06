‘A tribute to the town’

Cranbury Day continues to be an annual tradition

Main Street will be alive with music, food and fun when Cranbury Day arrives this weekend.

The annual Cranbury tradition celebrates a town and community that has existed for more than 325 years.

People of all ages from residents to visitors will be brought together downtown on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Seeing the community come together and just watching neighbors and kids fill the street, while seeing the families show up with their kids in strollers and dogs is the best part about Cranbury Day for me,” said Christine Thompson, co-chair of Cranbury Day.

The Cranbury Lions Club is set to have their annual duck race at Brainerd Lake, the Cranbury Arts Council is having an arts sale at the Gourgaud Gallery inside town hall, and the Cranbury Public Library will have a used book sale on Main Street and an event at the library for the kids.

“We of course have our petting farm, pony rides, our clowns do face painting, the Cranbury Recreation Department sponsors the giant slide and bounce house, and the Cranbury School will have a bake sale,” Thompson said.

Live music is going to be performed by bands in front of United Methodist Church of Cranbury at 21 N. Main St.

“The bands that play the day of have been coming since we added bands 10 years ago,” she noted.

Classic cars are going to be on display along Main Street, the Cranbury Volunteer Fire Company will be out grilling food and people will be able to meet local organizations and vendors.

“I think Cranbury Day is a special day for the community to come together and it is a familiar tradition bringing people together. I love that everyone tries to come to Cranbury Day,” Mayor Mike Ferrante said.

“We are all so busy with different activities, clubs and different things around town. It is nice to have a day where you can pull everyone in and put your best foot forward within our town.”

There are more than 60 vendors who are taking part in Cranbury Day.

The Cranbury Business Association organizes Cranbury Day spearheaded by co-chairs, Thompson and Julianna Lako.

They started planning and organizing the day in March.

“That is when we start getting the word out and what the day is,” Thompson said. “In April we send out the vendor applications and start talking to bands and lining them up and finding activities.

“The last month is probably one the busiest because you get your final details and the police are involved with the when, where and who.

“I think it is a tribute to the town that we have volunteers in the town who want to do this,” she added.

Thompson noted the bunch of volunteers who help just setting up, help people drag trash cans to various locations, and pick up trash at the end of the day.

“I think it really shows and spells out what small town is all about,” she said.

Cranbury Day will see many visitors from around Central Jersey.

“I think Cranbury is a bit of an anomaly in our region. We are one of the last towns in our area that has a large preserved and open space farmland, and we still have lovely, preserved town traditions,” Ferrante added.

“It is nice that people in our town and region recognize that and think of good things with Cranbury and want to come spend their precious time and weekend visiting our town.”

Before Cranbury Day starts, the Helene Cody Foundation is holding its annual Helene Cody Cranbury 5k and One-Mile Fun Run in Heritage Park early in the day.

The race is in honor of Helene Cody, who passed away from a brain aneurysm on her 16th birthday in 2008.

Proceeds raised from the race go towards Helene Cody Foundation service projects and scholarships.