Cranbury celebrates new Village Park walking trail

It’s been four years in the making. A new walking trail has officially opened at Village Park.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate a long-awaited half-mile walking trail in Cranbury Township’s Village Park on Aug. 12.

The trail was first suggested as a pea gravel path and now has a permeable surface, so rain goes through it, according to Sally O’Grady, chair of the Cranbury Parks Commission.

One additional handicapped parking space has been added to access the trail.

The total cost for the new trail amounted to $164,555. A grant for $72,369 was received for the project and the township covered the rest of the total cost.