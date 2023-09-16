West Windsor Police blotter

A Hackettstown resident was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking the $19.99 price tag from a pillow and using it at the self-checkout register to pay for a comforter valued at $99.99 at Target Aug. 30. The resident was processed and released.

A Hamilton Township woman who worked as a cashier at Target was charged with shoplifting for allegedly under-ringing a customer’s purchases seven times between Aug. 18 and Aug. 29. The total loss to Target was $627.82. She was processed and released.

An East Windsor Township woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly leaving McCaffrey’s Market without paying for groceries and flowers Aug. 18. She was processed and released.

Two Trenton residents and a Delran resident were charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking seafood, alcoholic beverages, food and other items valued at nearly $800 from Wegmans without paying for them on Aug. 11 and Aug. 13. One of the Trenton residents was found to have three outstanding warrants for his arrest from the Trenton Municipal Court. He was turned over to the Trenton Police Department. The Delran resident and the other Trenton resident were processed and released.

A Hamilton Township woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly failing to pay for some of the items in her shopping cart at Target Aug. 13. She loaded up a shopping cart and went to the self-checkout register. She paid for $79 worth of groceries, but allegedly did not scan $334 worth of other items. She allegedly attempted to leave the store without paying for them. She was processed and released.

A Linden man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he allegedly drove past a police officer, who was conducting a radar operation for speeding on Route 1, at 90 miles per hour Aug. 10. The police officer pursued the driver and caught up with him. He determined that the driver was intoxicated. The man was processed and released.

A New Brunswick woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking 12 Roku streaming sticks, valued at $600, from Best Buy Aug. 7. She allegedly concealed them inside a bag she was carrying and left the store without paying for them. She was processed and released.

A Trenton man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking items from Target Aug. 3. Police were dispatched to Dick’s Sporting Goods for a possible shoplifting, but the man had already left the store. A police officer found him near Wegmans and stopped him. While he was being detained, a Target asset protection specialist approached the officer and said the man had allegedly taken items from the store. Items from Target were found in a bag in the man’s possession. He was arrested, processed and released.