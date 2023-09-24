Bronx, N.Y. man charged in catalytic converter thefts

A 31-year-old Bronx, N.Y. man was charged with three counts of theft and three counts of criminal mischief in connection with the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles in Hopewell Borough during the overnight hours in May, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department.

The man was arrested Sept. 19 for his role in the May 23 thefts, police said.

The investigation into the thefts took nearly four months, police said. It was conducted in conjunction with federal, county and municipal law enforcement agencies, leading to numerous charges in other towns in New Jersey.

The agencies that coordinated their efforts in the investigation included the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and the FBI Newark field office, police said.

Police departments in Montgomery Township, Hillsborough Township, Raritan Township, Hamilton Township, Dunellen, Clifton and Teaneck also took part in the investigation, police said.