Tropical Storm Ophelia postpones Harvest Fair

The 35th annual Hopewell Harvest Fair has been postponed to October with the weather from Tropical Storm Ophelia hitting New Jersey.

Originally set to occur this past Saturday on Sept. 23, the rain delayed the annual tradition to Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hopewell Elementary School on Princeton Avenue in Hopewell Borough is the site for the fair.

“We are pleased to announce that we have been able to reschedule the Hopewell Harvest Fair for Oct. 21,” the announcement said. “We cannot wait to come together and celebrate — in nicer weather, when we won’t ruin the school’s field in the process.”

The community fair’s mission is to provide fun and entertainment for families and residents in Hopewell Valley. In addition to uniting community groups, businesses, people and recreation.

According to the fair’s website, the event has featured hayrides, children’s games, a petting zoo, a straw maze, local farmers, bake-offs and other contests, and also face painting.

Additionally, children of all ages can build their own scarecrow, take part in country games, and people can have their dogs participate in a doggie dress-up contest.

Money that is raised from the Hopewell Harvest Fair go straight to the fair’s grant program. The program has donated $200,000 in small grants to local nonprofits.