The Lawrence Historical Society is launching a free program aimed at young children called “Storytime at the Brearley House.”

The children can engage in story-telling, singing and hands-on activities in three storytime sessions in October. The sessions are set for Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the historic 1761 Brearley House. The house is at the end of Meadow Road, off Princeton Pike.

The sessions are geared toward children who are 2 years old to 7 years old, and will be led by members of the Lawrence Historical Society’s Junior Historians Club. Each session will revolve around a different historic theme.

Once the Junior Historians, who will be wearing period clothing, have finished reading picture books, the children will be able to take part in singalongs and other activities related to the session’s theme.

In the first session on Oct. 14, children will learn what life was like for children their age in the 19th century and have a chance to practice their skills at washing clothes with an old fashioned washboard.

In the second session on Oct. 21, children will learn about the struggle for women’s right to vote and create their own suffragette sashes.

In the third and final session on Oct. 28, they will learn about the history of Halloween.

They will be encouraged to wear their costumes and do some trick-or-treating.

After each session, the children and their families can tour the Brearley House. The event is free, but donations are appreciated.

“The Lawrence Historical Society has numerous programs for adults and teens, but we really didn’t have anything for our youngest residents,” said Society board member and program creator Dana Maughan. “This program helps fill that gap.”

Advanced registration is preferred because of space restrictions. To register for one or more sessions, visit https://tinyurl.com/lhsstory.