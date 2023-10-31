Resident supports Ruger, Kuchinski for Hopewell Township Committee

Every year the Hopewell Valley League of Women Voters interviews candidates for local office and posts the videos on its YouTube page. I watched the interview with Michael Ruger and Kevin Kuchinski, who are running for reelection to the Hopewell Township Committee. They gave thoughtful answers to the questions asked.

As for the Republican candidates, the League posted their interviews from last year. That’s right. the candidates could not be bothered to spare a few minutes to talk to a nonpartisan group. These are the same candidates, who did not appear on the primary ballot. And these are the same candidates who rarely, if ever, show up at Township Committee meetings. Yet they find time to hang out with extreme right-wing Republicans. Maybe they see Trump not showing up for debates and assume they can dodge voters as well.

I prefer candidates who show up and do the work. That’s why I am voting to re-elect Michael Ruger and Kevin Kuchinski to the Hopewell Township Committee.

Deborah Cook

Hopewell Township