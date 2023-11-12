Pennington Police blotter

A Burd Street resident reported Oct. 28 that her sons’ bicycles had been vandalized while they were parked at the Tollgate Grammar School during the overnight hours.

Police officers were sent to a wooded area behind 21 Route 31 North to investigate a report of an older man yelling at people Oct. 5. The nearby Cambridge School was locked down while police investigated the incident. It was determined that the man was passing through town and someone said something to him that he did not like. He was taken to a convenience store and the lockdown was lifted.

- Advertisement -

Police are investigating a report of fraud that involved a Verizon account that was opened in the name of a woman who had died. Verizon was demanding payment of $2,056 on the outstanding balance. The woman’s daughter showed documents to prove her mother had died. The incident was reported Sept. 13.

A Cannon Drive juvenile reported Sept. 6 that he was the victim of a social media scam that involved a photograph of him. The photograph was cropped and he was told that if he did not send money, the altered photograph would be posted online for everyone to see. The incident is under investigation.

An out-of-state resident who owned a company that was working with another contractor reported Sept. 4 that she was the victim of theft of services. The other contractor took deposits from clients to have kitchen cabinets built and installed, but never completed the work. He allegedly has not refunded money to the clients. Police are working on the case with several other law enforcement agencies because it involves other jurisdictions.