Woman charged with assaulting police officers

A 29-year-old East Windsor Township woman is facing charges after allegedly pushing a police officer and scratching another police officer’s neck, according to the East Windsor Police Department.

Police responded to the Exit 8 Lounge on Abbington Drive to investigate reports of an intoxicated and disorderly patron at 2:15 a.m. Nov. 5.

The woman allegedly pushed a police officer as she was being escorted out of the Exit 8 Lounge, police said. She allegedly resisted apprehension after the officer placed her under arrest.

The woman is facing two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and one count each of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass, according to police.

She was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.