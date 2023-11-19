Princeton Police blotter

A 40-year-old Ewing Township woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for $600 from the Trenton Municipal Court following a motor vehicle stop on Nassau Street Nov. 12. She was processed and released.

A 42-year-old Trenton woman was arrested on two outstanding warrants from the Lawrence Township Municipal Court and one outstanding warrant from the Montgomery Township Municipal Court for $550 each following a motor vehicle stop on Paul Robeson Place Nov. 11. She was processed and released.

A 38-year-old Princeton woman was arrested on two outstanding warrants for $500 from the Princeton Municipal Court and one for $550 from the Hamilton Township Municipal Court following a motor vehicle stop on Redding Circle Nov. 10. She was processed and released.

An investigation into a dispute on Clay Street led to the arrest of a 41-year-old Princeton man on an outstanding warrant for $2,500 from the Princeton Municipal Court Nov. 6. He was processed and released.

A Morven Place resident reported the theft of her vehicle and its contents from her driveway Nov. 5. The vehicle and its contents were valued at a combined $24,500.

Someone entered a Carriage Way resident’s vehicle while it was parked in her driveway Nov. 5. The thief took items valued at $10 and fled.

A victim reported Nov. 2 that his wallet was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked in a parking lot on Alexander Street. The victim’s credit cards were used at several stores in other towns.