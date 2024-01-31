Hillsborough opens kindergarten registration

Hillsborough Township Public Schools began kindergarten registration on Wednesday, Jan. 24, for the 2024-2025 school year.

Families wishing to register their child(ren) for kindergarten for the coming school year, should visit the district website, www.htps.us, to complete the pre-registration form. Upon completion of the pre-registration form, a school staff member will be in contact to complete the registration process. A child must be 5 years old on or before Oct. 1

to be for kindergarten for the 2024-2025 school year.

Parents who are unsure of their zoned elementary school may contact the district’s Transportation Department at (908) 431-6600, prompt 6 for details.

Parents may request information on the Children at Play (CAP) Program, during the pre-registration process. The CAP Program is a tuition, thematic-based, play-centered program designed to provide parents with an option to extend half of their child’s day in our schools.