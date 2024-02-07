Womanspace announces new leadership

Womanspace, a Mercer County nonprofit dedicated to serving individuals and families impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault, announced new leadership for the roles of chair and vice chair.

Meaghan Cannon

Meaghan Cannon, who has been named chair, is a long time Womanspace board member with deep ties to the agency. Her mother Mary Ann Cannon was one of the founders of the agency, signing the original certificate of incorporation.

- Advertisement -

“Womanspace has been a part of my life for almost as long as I can remember, making its mission near and dear to my heart,” Meaghan Cannon said. “I am excited to help provide leadership as Womanspace moves into the next phases of its growth and evolution.”

Meaghan Cannon is a regional director for FirstService Residential and has held various leadership and management roles in the hospitality and human resources sectors. She is a resident of Pennington.

Outgoing chair Michelle Bajwa, of Monroe Township, reflected on her two-year term.

“It has been a distinct honor to serve as the Womanspace board chair,” she said. “I remain grateful for the unique and treasured opportunity to partner with board members, community allies, staff and clients in our movement to address the oppressive systems that fuel cycles of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

“I welcome incoming Board chair Meaghan Cannon with enthusiasm and

confidence as I know Womanspace today is well-positioned to increasingly support and provide preventative educational outreach to the diverse, evolving and dynamic community in Mercer County.”

Malina Poshtova Delamere

Malina Poshtova Delamere, who has been named vice chair, is the founder and president of Vida Rose Coaching Solutions, an executive coaching practice for women whose business, career, and life are in growth mode. With over 20 years of business leadership

experience, Poshtova is also a former Fulbright Scholar, with degrees from New York University and the University of Sofia in Bulgaria.

Delamere succeeds Joanne Barlow, who has completed her two-year term as vice chair. She is also a resident of Pennington.

Founded in 1977, Womanspace is a leading nonprofit organization serving the greater Mercer County area and the state of New Jersey by providing a comprehensive array of emergency and follow-up services to individuals and families impacted by domestic and sexual violence.

For more information visit www.womanspace.org.



