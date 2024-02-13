Bordentown Register NewsBordentown News

Bordentown Township mayor to hold first talk Feb. 16

By: KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor

Date:

In his speech when he became mayor, Eugene Fuzy announced he would host month public meetings to enhance transparency between government and the residents.

The first of eight such meetings is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 16 at the senior center, 3 Municipal Dr.

“My hope is that these increase the approachability of government,” he said. “I will happily listen to complaints and compliments, take notes and get back to you with correct answers. These meetings are for those who want to talk off the record on matters they feel are pressing or who just want to talk.”

The next meetings will follow – March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21, Sept. 20, Oct. 18 and Nov. 15.

“I really hope something positive comes from this extra outreach,” he said.

KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor

