East Windsor police blotter

A 50-year-old Staten Island, N.Y., man was charged with eluding police after a police officer attempted to stop him for an equipment violation on Route 130 April 27. The motor vehicle stop was called off after the driver allegedly disregarded the emergency lights and siren on the patrol car. The driver was later identified and charged on a complaint summons. He was additionally charged with maintenance of lamps, obstructing traffic and using a handheld cellphone.

A 37-year-old Lawrenceville man was charged with driving under the influence after police stopped the man for allegedly failing to stay in his lane on Route 130 April 19. He was arrested after showing signs of impairment. The man was also charged with refusal to submit breath samples, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane. He was processed and released.

A 25-year-old Hamilton Township woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly attempting to leave Walmart on Route 130 without paying for merchandise valued at $293.05 April 18. She was processed and released.

A Piscataway resident allegedly disregarded a police officer’s attempt to make a motor vehicle stop on Route 133 April 4. The police officer attempted to stop the car after discovering the vehicle’s registration had expired and the owner had a suspended driver’s license. The driver was later identified and charged on a complaint summons. The driver was charged with eluding police, reckless driving, careless driving, having a suspended driver’s license, failure to stop for an emergency vehicle, obstructing traffic and failure to maintain lane.