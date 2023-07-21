East Windsor Police blotter

A 28-year-old Hightstown man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and reckless driving following a car crash on Abbington Drive near the CVS drug store July 19. The man allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested. He was processed and released.

A 20-year-old Trenton woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly leaving Walmart without paying for $185.49 worth of merchandise July 18. She was processed and released.

Two Queens, N.Y. residents, ages 22 and 21, were charged with shoplifting July 18. They allegedly left the TJ Maxx store without paying for merchandise valued at $916.87 in an incident that occurred June 30. The 22-year-old man was also charged with use of an antishoplifting device. They were identified through surveillance camera video that was provided to police. They were charged on a complaint summons.

A 42-year-old Hightstown woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly leaving ShopRite without paying for merchandise valued at $314.23 July 3. She was processed and released.

A 43-year-old Hightstown man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly leaving Walmart without paying for items valued at $532.06 July 1. He was identified through surveillance camera video and charged on a complaint summons.