Hopewell Police blotter

A woman allegedly shoplifted groceries valued about $1,160 from ShopRite July 22. She allegedly went through the self-checkout lane and waived a receipt but did not make payment.

A victim told police that a fraudulent $5,000 charge was made to their Home Depot credit card. The victim also reported receiving a credit card application follow-up for a credit card from Chase Bank that they did not request. The incident was reported July 21.

A man stole 12 bags of shrimp, valued at $360, from the Stop & Shop grocery store July 20.

A Princeton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Princeton Municipal Court following a motor vehicle stop on Federal City Road July 20. He was processed and released.

Vandals cut through a chain link fence at the Trap Rock quarry on River Road and left graffiti on equipment on the property. The incident was reported July 19.

A victim reported July 19 that someone opened fraudulent accounts in their name. The victim learned of the fraudulent accounts after receiving phone calls from a debt collection center. The victim was not held liable for the outstanding balances because of the fraudulent nature of the transactions.

An attendant at the Gulf gas station on Route 31 North reported the theft of gasoline worth $40.02 after a woman pulled into the gas station, received the gasoline and left without paying for it July 13.

A thief stole $4,609.79 from the safe at the Gulf gas station on Route 31 North. The theft occurred between July 5 and July 12.

A Levittown, Pa., man was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of large capacity magazines following a motor vehicle stop on July 12. During the investigation, he was found to have a handgun, high-capacity magazines and ammunition inside the vehicle. The weapon, magazines and ammunition were seized by police. The man was processed and released.