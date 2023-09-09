East Windsor Police blotter

A 35-year-old East Elmhurst, N.Y., man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane after a police officer observed his car weaving on Route 133 at 1:59 a.m. Sept. 3. The man allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

Three North Bergen men were charged with shoplifting for allegedly attempting to leave Target without paying for $433.44 worth of merchandise Aug. 31. They were processed and released.

A 32-year-old Hightstown man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle after a police officer saw his vehicle drive over a curb in the IHOP parking lot on Route 33 while attempting to park at 4:17 a.m. Aug. 27. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 39-year-old Hightstown man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving and obstructing traffic after a police officer observed his vehicle blocking traffic on Poplar Run at 2:59 a.m. Aug. 26. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 56-year-old Keyport woman was charged with drug offenses and motor vehicle violations following a motor vehicle stop on Route 571 at 8:02 p.m. Aug. 24. A police officer observed her vehicle driving under the speed limit and entering the parking lot of a closed business. She was charged with possession of Oxandrolone, Celecoxib, Gabapentin, controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and having an unregistered vehicle. She was processed and released.