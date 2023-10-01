HomeHopewell Valley NewsHopewell NewsFedEx driver thwarts theft of package

FedEx driver thwarts theft of package

By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A FedEx driver thwarted an attempted theft of a package that he was delivering to a North Greenwood Avenue home Sept. 19, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department.

Two men drove up to the FedEx truck and allegedly claimed they lived at the house where the driver was making a delivery, police said.

They tried to take the boxed iPhone from the FedEx driver, but he was suspicious and did not allow them to take the package, police said.

During the investigation, the homeowner reported that their debit card had been compromised, resulting in the loss of $1,054.34.

