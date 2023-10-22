East Windsor Police blotter

A 49-year-old Cranbury woman was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle at 12:45 a.m. Oct. 18. A police officer stopped the woman’s vehicle in the area of Route 130 and Maple Stream Road for driving without its taillights illuminated. The investigation revealed that she was allegedly in possession of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia. She was processed and released.

A 57-year-old Monroe Township woman was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident and refusal to submit to breath tests at 12:17 p.m. Oct. 17. A police officer conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing that she was driving on a flat tire. The woman’s vehicle allegedly struck a parked vehicle at the Town Center Plaza. She allegedly showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. She was processed and released.

A 38-year-old Monroe Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle on Oct. 15. A police officer saw the man’s vehicle parked on the shoulder of the road in the area of Route 133 and Milford Road with its hazard lights flashing at midnight. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 23-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane and having an unregistered vehicle at 3:45 a.m. Oct. 14. A police officer observed his vehicle weaving in the area of Route 535 and One Mile Road. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 32-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly leaving ShopRite without paying for merchandise valued at $273.70 at 6:35 p.m. Oct. 13. He was processed and released.