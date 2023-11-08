Construction bids for Bordentown Township’s new municipal complex on the horizon

A presentation of the updated design of the new Municipal Complex to be built behind its current location was made at a Township Committee meeting in October.

The buildings on two adjacent township-owned properties 795 (vacant restaurant purchased by the township) and 803 Farnsworth Ave. (a vacant residential home purchased by the township) have been demolished to start preparing the site for construction of the two-story facility. In August, the Township Committee awarded a demolition contract bid to Winzinger Inc. for $93,000.

The next steps involve regulatory design reviews and preparation of the construction bid documents. The project is proposed to be done in three phases. Estimated final construction will be the end of 2025.

The presentation by IEI Architects included a departmental plan for the first and second floors of the building.

In March, the Township Committee awarded IEI Architects Inc. to provide architectural services for the new municipal complex in an amount not to exceed $980,000. In April, the township accepted a supplemental service by IEI Architects for the design of furnishings, fixtures and equipment not to exceed $70,000.

The first floor will include spaces for the tax collector, tax assessor, finance, township clerk, municipal court, police department, IT (Information Technology), shared services and circulation.

The second floor will include spaces for community development, construction, administration, police department, share spaces and circulation.

The presentation also included 3D renderings of the building and different views from Municipal Drive near Farnsworth Avenue to the entry plaza and memorial area and the police wing.

The township has been proposing to construct a new municipal complex to replace its current facilities located at 1 Municipal Dr. Expansion of the existing facility was considered but was determined not to be a cost-effective option. The township services have long outgrown the current facility, and studies proved the need for an expanded and modernized facility. The new complex will house all municipal departments, including police and municipal court, as well as a senior citizen community center, according to township officials.

The township’s goal is to create a “municipal complex” consisting of buildings for municipal operations and parking as well as public amenities.