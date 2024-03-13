Dog dies in fire at Pennington Borough home

A Pennington Borough family was left homeless after a fire destroyed their home on the corner of East Franklin Avenue and Eglantine Avenue March 9.

The fire, which tore through the rear of the house, was upgraded to a two-alarm fire because of the need for more firefighters.

No one was at home when the fire occurred, according to published reports on mercerme.com. Two of the household’s three dogs were rescued before the Pennington Fire Co. arrived, but a third dog was found dead by firefighters.

Firefighters who were attacking the fire inside the house were ordered to evacuate the house at 8:35 p.m., according to an account of the fire on the Pennington Fire Co.’s Facebook page.

The water tanker strike team was called on the second alarm to provide water because of poor water pressure, the account stated.

Firefighters from the Union Fire Co. in Hopewell Township, the West Trenton Volunteer Fire Co. in Ewing Township and the Princeton Fire Department were among the fire companies that responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.